Benugo partners with Clink Charity to Support Prison Leaver Career Program

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Café and restaurant operator Benugo has announced a five-year partnership with The Clink Charity, creating a structured and sustainable employment pathway for prison leavers into long-term hospitality careers.

Beginning in September 2026, the partnership will make Benugo an employment destination for graduates of The Clink’s training programme at HMP Brixton. Participants will gain access to Benugo’s internal learning and development framework and mentorship.

Central to this is a focus on internal development, with over 80% of roles filled through internal progression across the business. The company has also worked closely with a range of charities and partners over many years to support access to employment, skills development and social mobility.

The collaboration combines financial sponsorship with practical operational support. Benugo will contribute training and development expertise to strengthen The Clink’s delivery model, while The Clink’s award-winning artisanal bakery products, produced by students in training at The Clink Bakery, located within HMP Brixton, as well as in its community-based production kitchen in Herne Hill, will be sold across chosen Benugo locations next year to further support the charity.

Ben Warner, Founder of Benugo, said: “Hospitality has the power to change lives. By partnering with The Clink, we’re opening doors for people who want to rebuild their futures, providing real careers, skills and confidence. A core part of our ethos is developing talent from within and ensuring people have clear pathways to grow and progress.”

In 2025, The Clink trained almost 400 students across the UK, delivered around 420 City & Guilds NVQ qualifications and provided structured post-release support to 119 individuals.

The charity also delivered more than 120,000 accredited training hours across the organisation in 2025. Nearly 70% of students from its restaurant at HMP Brixton moved into further education or employment.

Donna Edmonds, chief executive of The Clink Charity, added: “Employment is one of the most significant factors in reducing reoffending. A long-term commitment from a respected operator like Benugo provides stability, progression and real opportunity for our graduates – helping turn training into sustainable careers.”