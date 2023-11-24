CAMRA Names the Best Four Clubs in the Country

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has named the best four member clubs in the country as part of its Club of the Year 2023 competition, one of the most respected and well-known club awards in the UK.

The finalists include Dobcross Band Social Club, Oldham; Parwich Royal British Legion Club, Derbyshire; Marden Village Club, Kent; and Cheltenham Motor Club, Gloucestershire.

Dobcross Band Social Club in Greater Manchester features enjoyable views of the hills of the Saddleworth moors. The present wooden building was erected in 1967 and is set out to provide facilities for the members of its various sections, including bands, bowlers, snooker and darts players.

Parwich Royal British Legion Club sits in the heart of the village and is welcoming to all visitors. It serves at least three real ales, usually from local breweries such as Dancing Duck.

Marden Village Club in Kent was last year’s winner and was completely renovated in 2017 to produce a light, airy, and friendly atmosphere. This Grade II listed community hub boasts six real ales generally from local microbreweries and a snooker and darts teams for its members.

Finally, Cheltenham Motor Club is a three-time winner of the national award in 2013, 2017 and 2019. Located just outside the town centre, this friendly and welcoming club is open to all. The bar is decorated with various motoring paraphernalia and the enthusiastic steward normally keeps six ales on tap, including at least one dark beer, one cider and a range of Belgian beers in bottles.

All of the clubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and most importantly – quality of beer. The four finalists will now have a chance to win the National Club of the Year title for 2023, which will be announced in early 2024.

National Club of the Year Co-ordinator Phil Greggs said: “All of these clubs should be very proud of themselves for reaching this stage in the competition. It is a huge honour to be considered one of the top four clubs across the country. While each of these clubs offers something unique to their visitors, they all share the foundation of what makes a great club – a warm and welcoming atmosphere, excellent service and a fantastic range of beers.”