Luxury Buckinghamshire Hotel Celebrates Multiple Wins At Prestigious Culinary Awards

Share Post Share Email

The team at a luxury Buckinghamshire hotel are celebrating after taking home a trio of accolades at one of the hospitality industry’s most prestigious culinary competitions.

Horwood House Hotel, a 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, is celebrating culinary success after three of its pastry chefs were recognised at the International Salon Culinaire 2026.

Pastry Chef, Rishitha Liyange, was named Best in Class in the Petit Fours category, while Dilip Kumara, Head Pastry Chef, was awarded Bronze in Dessert Course Plate and Chloe Matthews, Pastry Chef, achieved Merit in Junior Tea Pastries.

The prestigious competition took place over three days, bringing together leading chefs and hospitality professionals from across the UK to compete in a series of live and static culinary challenges, with the event organisers describing the overall standard of competition as exceptional.

Speaking on the win, Karim Kassam, owner of Horwood House Hotel, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Rishitha, Dilip and Chloe recognised at International Salon Culinaire. These awards are a fantastic achievement for each of them individually, but they also reflect the strength, passion and talent of our wider kitchen team at Horwood House. We are very fortunate to have such a hardworking team who consistently bring creativity and commitment to everything they do. To see that recognised on a national stage is incredibly rewarding, and everyone at Horwood House is immensely proud.”

Rishitha Liyange, Pastry Chef at Horwood House, said: “Winning Best in Class is a huge honour. International Salon Culinaire is such a respected competition, so to receive this recognition means a great deal. I’m very grateful for the support of the team at Horwood House and proud to represent the hotel in this way.”