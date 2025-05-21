Final Six Contenders For Champion Beer Of Britain Revealed

Share Post Share Email

CAMRA has named the top IPAs, milds, bitters, blonds, pales and golden beers in the UK, in an announcement that took place at Cambridge Beer Festival.

The winners in the six categories will join the finalists announced at the Great British Beer Festival Winter, and all 12 will battle it out to be crowned Champion Beer of Britain 2025. The overall winner will be announced at the Great British Beer Festival, NEC Birmingham, in August.

The winners in the six categories, with tasting notes provided by Champion Beer of Britain Judging Panel Organiser Christine Cryne, were:

• Mild: Penzance, Mild (3.6%). Grainy malt coffee and chocolate dominates the taste with dried fruit notes.

• Session Bitter: Butcombe, Butcombe Original (4%). Sweet tasting bitter with malt dominating over a trace of dark fruit.

• Premium Bitter: Cairngorm, Wildcat (5.1%). Malt predominates but there is an underlying hop character through to the well-balanced aftertaste.

• IPAs (English and New World): Elusive, Oregon Trail (5.8%). A bold and bitter classically styled west coast IPA.

• Session Pale, Blond and Golden Ales: Track, Sonoma (3.8%) A well-balanced sweet, fruity beer with moderate bitterness and plenty of citrus hops.

• Premium Pale, Blond and Golden Ales: Church End, Fallen Angel (5%). Sharp, full flavoured bitter with an edge of lemon.

CAMRA Awards Director, Gary Timmins, said:

“This was a fiercely fought battle, and the winners and category runners-up should be extremely proud of themselves. Champion Beer of Britain showcases the best of cask beer in the UK, with beers entered by CAMRA members and volunteer tasting panels before being judged using a ‘blind’ process, so it’s a truly independent competition.

“If you’re in the area, get yourself to Cambridge Beer Festival this week to try the winners before they run out. You won’t be disappointed!”