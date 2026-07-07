GLP-1 Reshape Consumer Spending as Diners Cut Alcohol, Snacks and Portion Sizes New Findings Show

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The rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is reshaping Britain’s hospitality industry, as consumers cut back on alcohol, snacks and dining out, according to new research from RSM UK’s Consumer Outlook.

RSM’s survey of 2,000 consumers found that over two fifths (45%) who are using GLPs or have used them said they eat smaller portions, almost four in 10 (39%) said they snack less frequently and almost a third (32%) drink less alcohol. In addition, over a quarter (28%) eat out or get takeaway less frequently and almost a third (29%) would spend more on healthier food options.

Almost two in 10 consumers (19%) have used GLPs or are currently using them. This jumps to 36% for Gen Z and 30% for millennials – highlighting the scale and growing influence on consumer behaviour.

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK said: “This drive towards healthy options is not new. However, the increased use of GLPs has accelerated this trend so operators are needing to re-engineer menus – whether it’s providing healthy or protein rich options, offering more low and no alcohol options or incorporating small plates.

“However, restaurants achieve higher margins on starters, desserts and alcohol. If consumers are drinking less and skipping courses, the squeeze on the bottom line will be particularly acute even if cover numbers don’t change significantly. Operators will need to adapt quickly to preserve margins and capitalise on this growing health trend, particularly as the first daily weight loss pill launched yesterday in the UK, and is set to accelerate demand further.”