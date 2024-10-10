Gravetye Manor Chef Takes The Top Spot In Young National Chef Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

Jonny Smith from Gravetye Manor has wowed the judges and achieved the prestigious title of the Craft Guild of Chefs’ Young National Chef of the Year after serving up three stunning plates of food for the judges yesterday at the University of West London. He created a starter of golden cross goats cheese agnolotti, Gravetye tomatoes and basil, Norwegian halibut shiitake and cauliflower for main course and a dessert of choux bun, whipped Opalys ganache, honey poached quince.

Taking the runner-up spot was Rosie Welch from L’Enclume with Keira Carolan who works at Henrock in third place.

Judging this year’s hotly anticipated final was Chair of Judges Russell Bateman alongside Ali Howard, Chantelle Nicholson, Alex Angelogiannis, Phil Howard, Ollie Dabbous, Ruth Hansom-Rigby, Denis Drame, Graham Hornigold, George Blogg and Paul Mannering.

Finalists had to serve up a three-course menu in two hours following an innovative criteria set by Russell.

Russell Bateman, head chef at the Falcon Hotel in Castle Ashby said:

“I’ve enjoyed every second of judging Young National Chef of the Year and am so impressed with the standard of dishes these young chefs produced. I set a brief that would allow them to think creatively whilst showcasing their culinary skill level and it has given me such confidence in the future of hospitality. Congratulations to Jonny who created the most consistent menu with beautifully flavoured dishes and a fantastic choice of ingredients.”

Competition director and food innovation & sustainability director at Sodexo UK and Ireland, David Mulcahy added:

“Every year the talented young finalists push themselves out of their comfort zone to cook for some of their idols in a bid to take this title. It’s the hardest UK culinary competition out there for chefs in this age group as all entrants have either been seeded into it or ‘spotted’ for their talent. We are looking forward to following Jonny’s career over the coming years as he is definitely ‘one-to-watch’.”

As well as achieving the title of the Young National Chef of the Year, and receiving an exclusive presentation plate from Churchill, Jonny will also receive an impressive list of prizes. Sodiaal UK is offering a pastry stage with Stefan Rose, executive pastry chef at Grantley Hall to further his pastry making skill. This will include an overnight stay at Grantley Hall with dinner, and an afternoon tea where he can enjoy the recipes he creates during the stage. Thanks to Seafood from Norway, Jonny will embark on an exclusive educational journey to Norway to discover the secrets of Norwegian seafood. The top three will receive a gastronomic trip to the Les Vergers Boiron factory in Valence, France. Jonny will also receive £3,000 from the Worshipful Company of Cooks of London to spend on culinary development.

Sustainability has always been at the heart of this competition but this year the Guild introduced a new element in association with HIT Training. National Hospitality & Culinary Lead at HIT, Paul Mannering was given the specific task of observing food waste throughout the menu planning and cooking process. He awarded the new food waste award to Keira Carolan who has won a two-day stage with Adam Handling at any of his UK restaurant businesses as well as a one-day workshop or masterclass at any HIT Training Chef academy in the UK.