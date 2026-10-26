Heineken Tells UK Pubs To Prepare for Weight-Loss Drug Shift In Drinking Habits

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Heineken has advised its UK on-trade customers to rethink how they sell drinks as weight-loss medicines grow in popularity, in a frank acknowledgement from a leading brewer that the drugs could affect alcohol sales.

A company presentation circulated to venues this month, which has been seen by Reuters, says operators that fail to respond risk fewer visits and lower spend as use of GLP-1 treatments becomes more widespread in Britain.

The document says the drugs can reduce appetite and the desire to drink, leaving users feeling full sooner and ordering fewer rounds. It suggests the traditional session built around several pints may become harder to sustain.

To counter this, Heineken recommends that venues give more prominence to half-pints, promote low- and no-alcohol options, and pair drinks with small plates of food.

Wider consumer impact

The warning follows rapid growth in use of GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy. JPMorgan research estimates around 10 million people in the US were taking such medicines last year. The trend has already been felt across consumer goods, with reduced demand for sweets and snacks, more clothing alterations, and a rush by businesses to sell products aimed at managing side-effects.

Drinks groups have generally downplayed the threat, but early spending data suggests an effect.

Market research firm Circana tracked US households between 2024 and 2026 and found that those with a GLP-1 user cut alcohol spending, both at home and when out, compared with households without one.

Heineken’s position

Heineken told Reuters the presentation formed part of its routine engagement with UK hospitality operators, designed to help them understand a changing market. It said it had seen some shifts in behaviour among GLP-1 users and would keep monitoring them through 2027.

The company said users were not giving up alcohol entirely, but tended to choose smaller serves, lower-strength drinks and more premium products, in line with wider trends. It added that its portfolio was well placed to serve that demand.

UK a relative bright spot

Europe is Heineken’s biggest market by revenue with Heineken being the world’s second-largest brewer behind AB InBev and has identified Britain, where it owns more than 2,000 pubs, as a comparatively strong performer.

According to a Heineken UK report, beer sales across British pubs, bars and restaurants reached almost £14 billion in the year to February 2026. Less than £300 million of that came from no- and low-alcohol beer.