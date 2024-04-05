Liverpool Pub Opens Following A £280,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Prince George on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley, Liverpool re-opened on Thursday 28th March following a major investment of £280,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub has undergone a transformational internal and external refurbishment to give The Prince George a brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all the local community. This includes brand new flooring throughout as well as a newly installed DJ zone for many great nights of entertainment. In addition, the pub boasts a designated darts area complete with two boards for customers to enjoy recreationally or competitively. Outside, the pub features a cosy, newly renovated garden area for customers to enjoy during the summer months.

For opening night, the customers were treated to a live performance from local artist, Neil Mcenery, as well as a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Operator of The Prince George, Toni Rowe, said: “Opening night was brilliant! It was amazing to welcome all our customers, old and new, to the newly transformed pub and it was great to be able to show off everything that the Prince George has to offer.

We’ve received an amazing reception from the local community, and we can’t wait to welcome them all back again soon!”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Prince George looks incredible and I’m delighted that the opening night went so well! I would like to extend my thanks to the whole team for making this such a huge success.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we wish Toni every success for the future in making The Prince George a vital community hub.”