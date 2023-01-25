Local Community Pub Reopens Following £120,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Keynsham Courtyard, formally The Wine Bar, a local community pub in Keynsham, Bristol will reopen on Friday 3rd of February following a significant £120,000 combined investment from pub company Admiral Taverns, which owns community pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales, and passionate licensee Robert Moore.

The pub will see a major transformation throughout, following the previous exterior renovation which took place in August 2021, which included a new decking, long tables and seating. As part of the latest investment, inside, the pub will feature an updated look, including new flooring and light fittings. Outside, the pub will be painted a vibrant blue with fresh new signage to welcome residents back into The Keynsham Courtyard.

Licensee Rob, has 10 years of experience in the industry, running hospitality establishments from sports bars to high-end restaurants. Rob is passionate about the hospitality industry and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Keynsham Courtyard. He is keen to create a lively community establishment for residents to socialise in and is working hard to transform this old building into a Quality Community Pub.

Robert Moore, Licensee at the Keynsham Courtyard, commented: “I am thrilled to be reopening The Keynsham Courtyard and showcase its revitalised look and feel to the community. I am extremely pleased with the results so far and am proud of how I’ve taken this pub from strength to strength over the last two years. I cannot wait to welcome the community back to their local and highlight all the pub’s new and fantastic offerings!”

On top of its transformation, the Keynsham Courtyard is offering a brand-new, premium drinks selection, which includes speciality cocktails, a new list of wines from all over the world, the best draught products, and premium spirits. Moving forward, Rob is planning to introduce a food offering to accompany his wide selection of beverages.

In terms of entertainment, Rob will be treating customers to frequent evening events throughout the week, to truly bring the local community together. This will include live music every Friday and Saturday evening, a fortnightly quiz and an open mic night every Sunday.

Additionally, Rob will also hold weekly mental health coffee mornings to further reinforce the pub’s position as a community pillar, to combat loneliness. These will take place every Friday, welcoming anyone and everyone for a coffee and a chat, to combat feelings of loneliness within the community.

David Stallard, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented:

“It’s fantastic to see how passionate Rob is about the pub, which has been demonstrated through the excellent refurbishments in the past couple of years. I cannot wait for the reopening after this extensive and fantastic transformation from the Wine Bar to The Keynsham Courtyard, which I am sure will be a fantastic hub open all day every day in the centre of Keynsham for years to come. I would recommend anyone in the area to take a visit, and I wish the pub every success for the future.”