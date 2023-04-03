On Premise set for Easter boost

Share Tweet Share Email

As Easter gets closer, operators and suppliers will be pinning hopes on good weather to drive sales over the long holiday weekend.

CGA by NIQ’s sales measurement service reveals the potential for an uplift in drinks sales that is worth up to 60% of normal trading. Data from CGA’s Volume Pool of management outlets shows that trading on Easter Sunday in 2022 was 59% higher than the average Sunday over the year, while Easter Saturday achieved 56% growth. There were more modest uplifts on Good Friday (+29%) and Easter Saturday (+9%).

CGA’s data also flags some interesting differences between drinks categories over the Easter weekend. In spirits, the sales upswing in 2022 was much higher on Easter Sunday (+99%) than on Saturday (+3%) or Monday (+41%)—a sign that many consumers are ready to extend their weekend habits into the Easter holidays. With consumers in celebratory mood, cocktail sales also achieved an impressive uplift (+63%) on Easter Sunday.

Sales of beer and cider tend to be spread more evenly across the long weekend. The beer category recorded uplifts of 43% and 59% on Easter Sunday and Monday respectively, while cider sales were up by at least 50% on each of the four days in 2022. This reflects good weather over the 2022 Easter weekend, which typically gives a major boost to LAD categories and cider in particular. Easter Sunday and Monday also pushed sales of wine (+23% and +48% respectively) and soft drinks (+52% and +78%) well above average trading levels in 2022.

CGA client director Paul Bolton said:

“Easter often helps to kickstart Spring and Summer drinks sales, and with costs so high for consumers and businesses it will be extra-important this year. As ever, much will depend on the weather, and operators will be hoping for sun and warm temperatures to drive people into pubs’ beer gardens and terraces. Understanding sales and behavioural trends and responding to consumers’ demands for both quality and value will give suppliers a great chance to grow market share over the holiday period.”