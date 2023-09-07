Robinsons Re-Open Community Pub Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese In Longnor

Share Tweet Share Email

Robinsons Brewery have recently completed a full refurbishment of the Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese pub, situated in Longnor, just outside of Buxton. The well-loved pub has now been given a new lease of life.

Externally, the front terrace has been refreshed with new planting and wooden furniture. Across the road, previously a car park, a newly formed external seating area has increased the outdoor seating capacity further

Stepping inside, the pub boasts four distinct areas which have all had full makeovers, each room displaying its own individual character. The colour palette, featuring muted reds, rich greens and browns, fit perfectly with its rustic countryside setting.

Unexpected discoveries were made by the building team during the refurbishment process, including a beautifully preserved stone floor, which has been cleaned and restored to its former glory. In the rear dining area, charming quarry tiles and natural stone walls were uncovered, contributing to the pub’s character and natural charm.

Robert Lester, Robinsons business partner and licensee of Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese said: “The refurbishment from Robinsons has completely transformed the pub. Since re-opening last Thursday, trade has been crazy! It’s great to see the pub busy, the food offering is really popular amongst locals and I’m really proud to run such a hub for the community of Longnor.”