Tube Strikes the “Last Thing London’s Nightlife and Hospitality Sector Needs”

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London Underground drivers will stage eight days of strike action over the next four months in a dispute over pay and working conditions, in a move that threatens fresh disruption to the capital’s transport network.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will begin a series of rolling 24-hour strikes on 26 November in opposition to management’s plans to introduce a four-day working week and a new Trains Modernisation Framework. The union said the proposals would mean longer duties and short-notice changes to shifts, and warned they could lead to “hundreds of job cuts”.

Three of the walkouts are scheduled to take place before Christmas Day, prompting business leaders to warn that the action could deal a serious blow to London’s hospitality and retail sectors during one of their busiest trading periods of the year.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “The announcement of further Tube strikes in the crucial run-up to Christmas is the last thing London’s nightlife and hospitality sector needs, particularly following a deeply disappointing Budget that failed to deliver the meaningful support our industry desperately needs.

Businesses are already facing enormous financial pressures, rising operating costs and fragile consumer confidence. The Golden Quarter represents a critical trading period for thousands of venues, many of which depend on festive revenues to survive the quieter months ahead.

Further transport disruption risks devastating footfall, triggering cancellations and stripping vital revenue from businesses already operating on a knife-edge.

While we recognise the importance of workers’ rights, the wider economic consequences cannot be ignored. Our sector cannot continue to be collateral damage in industrial disputes.

We urgently call on the RMT and Transport for London to reach a resolution before these strikes take place.

Following a Budget that offered little hope, the last thing our sector needs is a transport shutdown during its most important trading period. Christmas should be an opportunity for recovery, not another fight for survival.”