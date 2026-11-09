Wetherspoon to Open New Pub in London’s West End in London Trocadero

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Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is set to open its new pub in London’s West End on Tuesday 17 November, creating 100 new jobs.

The pub, named Piccadilly Hall, will open on the site of the former Coyote Ugly bar in the London Trocadero on Shaftesbury Avenue, near Piccadilly Circus, following a £2.7 million development project.

The opening forms part of property owner, Criterion Capital’s, wider plans to repurpose the Trocadero, bringing new uses to one of London’s best-known entertainment buildings.

Piccadilly Circus gets its name from Piccadilly Hall, which once occupied part of the London Trocadero site, and the new pub’s name recalls this history.

In the early 17th century, a tailor named Robert Baker bought a large tract of land in the area, where he built a substantial property known as Piccadilly Hall.

It will be managed by Hamid Da Silva, who was previously pub manager at The Barrel Vault (a Wetherspoon pub in St Pancras International Station, London).

Hamid said: “My team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers into Piccadilly Hall.

“We are confident that the pub will be a great addition to the area, offering great value food and drink for local people, workers, theatregoers and visitors from around the world.”

The opening continues the Trocadero’s longstanding association with London’s hospitality industry. In 1896, J. Lyons & Co transformed the former Trocadero Music Hall into a restaurant, which became a popular destination for Londoners and visitors to the West End.

The pub opening marks the latest stage in Criterion Capital’s ongoing redevelopment of the building, which is also home to its flagship Zedwell Piccadilly Circus hotel.

Criterion Capital Group CEO, Vaq Farooq, said: “Our food and beverage offering is expanding rapidly, and we are thrilled to be partnering with JD Wetherspoon.

“We are especially excited that Piccadilly Hall will be housed in the Trocadero, a building with a long history as a destination for dining and entertainment.

“Since bringing Zedwell to the Trocadero in 2020, we have continued to look for creative ways to make use of the space.

“Together, Zedwell’s affordable accommodation and Wetherspoon’s reasonably priced food and drink will offer visitors a more accessible way to experience central London.”