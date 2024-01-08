Wetherspoon To Open Its New Pub Near Euston Station – £2.3 Million Investment And 55 Jobs Created

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub near Euston Station on Tuesday, 9 January, with the creation of 55 new jobs.

The company has spent £2.3 million developing the outlet, the former SophistiCats club, on the corner of Eversholt Street and Doric Way.

The new pub, which will be called The Captain Flinders, will be managed by Samantha Pugh.

Archaeologists working at the Euston station redevelopment (as the London HS2 terminus) discovered the remains of Captain Matthew Flinders.

The Royal Navy explorer led the first circumnavigation of Australia (1801–03) and is credited with giving the country its name. He was not the first to use the term, but his work and publications popularised it.

On the station’s main concourse is a statue of Flinders leaning over a map, with his pet cat Trim, and he is also remembered in the name of this new pub.

The Captain Flinders will be open from 6.30am until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 6.30am until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The new pub will specialise in real ales and traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.

The interior colour scheme of the pub references the design of Euston’s Great Hall, with plaster pink tones against the blue of the ceiling. Lighting features and architectural detailing also recall elements of Euston’s Great Hall in 1960, before it’s demolition two years later.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are also displayed in the pub.

A traditional London pub tiled feature wall, made with ceramic tiled panels, includes artwork based on the route the first train journeys took from Euston to Birmingham, incorporating imagery of other Wetherspoon pubs located along that route.

Pub manager Samantha Pugh said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Captain Flinders.

“We are confident that the pub will be a great addition for those travelling in and out of Euston Station as well as local people.”