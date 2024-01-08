Knorr Professional Launches New Chef Competition Exclusively for Scottish Students

Share Tweet Share Email

Knorr Professional has launched the competition with the goal of unearthing and recognising the next generation of young Scottish chef talent from the best catering colleges across the country. Their mission is to support and inspire students to reach their full potential, fostering creativity and culinary innovation.

The competition boasts an esteemed judging panel, led by Chef Gary Maclean.

Joining Gary on the judging panel are acclaimed chef Adam Handling MBE and Executive Chef of Unilever Ireland, Audrey Crone.

Born in Glasgow, multi-award-winning Chef Gary Maclean runs his own highly honoured seafood restaurant in Edinburgh. Gary also won MasterChef the Professionals 2016 and is Scotland’s first National Chef. Gary is now thrilled to be fronting the Knorr Professional Scottish Student Chef of the Year Competition as both an ambassador and Head Judge.

Gary Maclean said: “This competition is not just about finding the best young chef; it’s about nurturing creativity, passion and the future of Scottish culinary excellence through Scotland’s next generation.”

Adam Handling MBE said: “It’s great to be involved in this competition during its first year. As a very proud Scotsman, a competition that recognises Scottish students is close to my heart and I can’t wait to see what these young chefs can produce. I’m sure they’ll make Scotland proud!”

With a wealth of accolades and experience between them, this distinguished panel will help guide and evaluate shortlisted students in teams, comprising a Head Chef and Assistant, as they showcase their talents in a live final on the 21st of March at the prestigious City of Glasgow College.

Students will have the opportunity to impress the judging panel through their delivery of a two-course meal and the completion of a skills test. Students will be asked to submit their menu idea digitally, before a round of shortlisting that will determine 8 finalists who will compete in the live cook off.

Knorr Professional, as part of Unilever Food Solutions, recognises that keeping menus on-trend and inspiring is something that keeps chefs busy and is becoming increasingly challenging in an ever-changing world. To help support and inspire chefs, Unilever created the Future Menus Report, which identified eight major food trends from rigorous global research. This year’s competition brief asks students to put their own twist on two of those trends: Modernised Comfort Food and Irresistible Vegetables.

What Can Students Win?

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place students, with the overall winner, their lecturer and Assistant receiving an all-expenses paid trip to Italy that will both educate and inspire.

Entries officially open today, Monday 8th January, and Knorr Professional invite students 18 years and over from catering colleges across Scotland to participate in this exciting culinary journey.

For more information about the Scottish Student Chef of the Year Competition and to request a copy of the 2024 Competition Briefing pack and full Terms & Conditions, contact Nicola from the competition organising team at ScottishSCOTY@omne.agency.