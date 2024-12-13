A New Chapter for The Copley Arms: 17th Century Pub in Hessenford Reopens with a Fresh Look

Share Post Share Email

A 17th-century village pub in Hessenford has reopened this month with a fresh look and new management.

Hannah Mayne and Jared Lothian reopened The Copley Arms, which is owned by St Austell Brewery, in Hessenford near Seaton in Cornwall last weekend, unveiling its cosy refurbishment to locals and visitors.

No strangers to the pub world, the couple have been running the Castle Inn in Lydford since 2019, which was crowned Devon’s Pub of the Year at the 2023/24 Devon Tourism Awards.

Hannah said: “We were so excited to take on The Copley, as it sits in such a great location in the lovely village of Hessenford. It’s in a great spot close to Torpoint, Saltash, Plymouth, Looe, and Liskeard. It’s also ideal for people visiting or from popular spots such as Polperro, as well as Downderry and Seaton, which are only a stone’s throw away.

“We want the pub to serve as a community space for all – it’s such a fantastic pub with loads of space, and it’s in a great location; it just needed a bit of love put back into it.”

The Copley Arms is one of more than 120 pubs in St Austell Brewery’s leased and tenanted estate across the South West, which includes Hannah and Jared’s first pub, The Castle Inn.

Clive Greene, Head of the Tenanted Estate for St Austell Brewery, added:

“It’s fantastic to have people inside the business who are excelling and growing with us. Hannah and Jared are great business partners who have reinvigorated The Castle Inn in Lydford.

“Since becoming business partners at The Castle, Hannah and Jared’s team has gone from strength to strength. They started out with 10 employees, which has now quadrupled – showing how hard Hannah and Jared have worked in making the pub a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do at The Copley Arms and bringing their brilliant touch to another much-loved pub.”