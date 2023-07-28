Countdown to the Great British Beer Festival 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign of Real Ale’s flagship event, the Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) opens its doors to visitors next week, returning to Olympia London from 1-5 August.

The Great British Beer Festival, now in its 46th year, will feature more than 700 different beers from both the UK and beyond. Enjoy some of the best beers this country has to offer in cask, keg and bottle, with a fantastic range of traditional and contemporary styles and flavours. Adventurous festivalgoers can also sample American cask beer specially imported from the United States, as well as European beers hailing from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Real cider and perry are also celebrated at CAMRA’s premier festival, with a dedicated bar showcasing an assortment of sweet and dry styles to satisfy all palates.

The festival will also boast a wide range of street foods to suit all dietary requirements and tastes, with various soft drinks and coffee for those wanting a break from alcoholic beverages.

For the first time since 2019, CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain competition returns to GBBF after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition runs over a two-year calendar, thanks to the dedication of thousands of CAMRA members who vote for their favourite beers across 12 beer styles each Autumn. The final round of judging and the announcement of the overall winners will take place

Throughout the week, industry experts and beer sommeliers will be running an exclusive schedule of beer tastings to help you learn more about the craft which goes into making Britain’s best beers. From beer and food pairings to an introduction to beer judging, there is a tutored session for everyone to enjoy at GBBF.

While sampling the impressive range of beer, cider and perry at the Great British Beer Festival, guests can also enjoy a delightful entertainment schedule. Step into the captivating world of breweriana at the festival auction, where collectors, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs gather to celebrate the rich history and artistry of brewing. Live music from a string quartet, rock artists and even a full brass band will supply a great atmosphere.

Festival Organiser Catherine Tonry said: “We’re incredibly excited for the Great British Beer Festival this year, and the return of the Champion Beer of Britain award. We look forward to inviting beer lovers from across the UK to London to sample some of the best beers in the country. Come and experience the natural magic of grain to glass, while enjoying delicious street food and our incredible selection of only the finest beers, ciders and perries.”

The Great British Beer Festival wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of dedicated volunteers from across the country who converge on London to organise the best beer show in the country. Nearly a thousand volunteers take part in the event on behalf of CAMRA, a not-for-profit consumer group that campaigns on a range of issues to support beer, cider, pubs and clubs, and ultimately, the consumers. All festival proceeds go directly back into CAMRA campaigning activity.

Festival tickets are still available to purchase online here: gbbf.org.uk.