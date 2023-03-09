Greene King Licensees Become Multiple Operators Following £200,000 Investment in Winchester Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners licensees Iain Warren and Jenny Small have become multiple operators after taking on The Willow Tree in Winchester following a £200,000 investment by pub owner Greene King.

The pair also operate The Queen Inn in Winchester, another successful pub business in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

The Willow Tree has received a major facelift as part of Greene King’s £200,000 investment.

Outside, water from the River Itchen flows either side of the pubs garden making it a popular spot for outdoor eating and drinking. To enhance this, the pub’s garden has an all-new patio and covered pergola, plus updated decking, enabling customers to make the most of the garden all year round and especially in the warmer months.

Inside, the pub has a brand-new back bar and toilets, as well as updated interior and fixtures and fittings to create a welcoming and traditional look and feel.

As part of the investment, the pubs signage, roofing and external decorations have also all been updated.

As experienced operators who ran The Queen Inn in Winchester for over 8 years as managers before becoming tenants, Iain and Jenny will provide a similar offer at The Willow Tree. This will include quality, traditional pub food and a large drinks selection featuring cask ales.

Iain Warren and Jenny Small, licensees of The Willow Tree, said:

“We’re thrilled to become licensees of The Willow Tree and take the step up to becoming multiple operators.

“The support from Greene King Pub Partners – both with The Queen Inn and now with The Willow Tree – has been pivotal in us growing our successful pub business.

“With Greene King’s investment we have been able to create a truly unique outdoor space at The Willow Tree. We cannot wait to welcome people into the pub.”



Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director, Partnerships & Ventures at Greene King said:

“Our £200,000 investment in The Willow Tree has been transformational. I am delighted for Iain and Jenny who with our support have taken the journey from pub managers to multiple operators. I wish them continued success.”