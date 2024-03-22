HRC 2024 to Showcase Innovative Suppliers to the Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

HRC, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, returns to ExCeL London on 25-27 March to showcase the latest innovative suppliers in foodservice and hospitality and provide invaluable insights into the latest trends in the sector.

HRC is divided into four key show sections – hospitality tech, professional kitchen, foodservice and furniture, interiors & tableware – each with a wide range of innovative suppliers ready to elevate hospitality business offerings and heighten customer experience.

In the Foodservice section, visitors can meet with brands including clean labelled food brand Delitaly’s, plant-based compostable food packaging supplier Vegware, historic global oats supplier Quaker.

Plus, printing service provider DTM Print will be showcasing Eddie, an edible ink printer for cookies, candies and more, capable of printing full-colour photographs, logos, designs and text directly onto a wide range of food items.

Confectionery brand Swizzels Matlow, producer of classics such as Rainbow Drops, Double Dip and Love Hearts, will be showcasing a 2023 launch – Original Squashies – as an ideal ‘on the go’ option for consumers seeking an alternative to chocolate or savoury snacks.

Supplier Yew Tree Dairy, thanks to a brand-new, state-of-the-art processing facility, can process more than two million litres of milk daily and produces a range of fresh pasteurised liquid milks and creams for the UK market alongside a full range of milk powders and concentrates for both domestic and international markets.

In HRC’s Hospitality Tech section, operators can meet with brand including workforce management platform Planday, all-in-one people solution Bizimply, payments brand Dojo, and workforce and inventory tech brand Fourth.

Plus, the show’s TechX stage will see a number of tech supplier pitching new and innovative products over the three days of the show in dedicated Launchpad sessions.

In Furniture, Interiors & Tableware, visitors to HRC can meet with the show’s design partners Design Command and Harp Design, in addition to brands such as kitchen appliance specialists Dualit, unique tableware supplier Denby Pottery, long-life flower brand Ethereal Blooms and Geberit, a European leader in the field of sanitary products.

Finally, the show’s Professional Kitchen section will be home to equipment suppliers including Welbilt, Grand Cuisine, UNOX, Meiko, Jestic Foodservice Solutions, Liebherr, Panasonic, Retigo and many more.

Professional cooking appliance specialist Rational will also be taking part in HRC just weeks after unveiling its latest launch, the iHexagon, which combines steam, hot air and microwave technology in what the company says is an industry first.

HRC takes place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE, The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week. To find out more about everything happening at this year’s event, and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit hrc.co.uk.