National Chef of the Year Extends Entry Deadline Following Demand from Chefs

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The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced a deadline extension for this year’s National Chef of the Year competition after chefs requested additional time to complete their submissions.

The extension until midnight on Monday 20th April 2026 not only supports chefs who have already begun working on their menus but also opens the door for those who have not yet started an entry, giving more chefs the opportunity to take part in the UK’s most prestigious and career‑defining culinary competition.

Now chaired by Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, the competition continues to champion technical excellence, creativity and skilful cooking. This year’s brief entitled ‘Our Sustainable Future’ challenges chefs to deliver a three‑course menu that showcases seasonality, skill and a considered approach to responsible cooking which are all values that sit at the heart of the competition. Adding further depth to the panel of judges, Cherish Finden will be bringing her expertise and passion for pastry to the judging process.

One of the most exciting developments for this year is the return of live semi‑finals, giving more chefs the chance to cook in person in front of the judges. The reintroduction of live cook‑offs creates a vital platform for chefs to demonstrate their skills under pressure, receive direct feedback and experience the unique atmosphere that has been a defining feature of National Chef of the Year for the last five decades.

Speaking on the deadline extension, David Mulcahy, project director and Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs said: “Extending the deadline allows those already working on their menus to refine their ideas, whilst also giving others the chance to get involved as chefs still have just under a month to put an entry together. With Mark and Cherish leading the way and the return of two hotly-anticipated live semi-finals this is a brilliant year to enter. National Chef of the Year remains one of the most respected accolades in British gastronomy, offering chefs an unrivalled opportunity to benchmark themselves against the best in the industry.”

Chefs can register at www.nationalchefoftheyear.co.uk.