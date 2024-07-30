Ten Talented Chefs Unveiled As The Ones To Watch For National Chef Of The Year

Share Tweet Share Email

The champagne corks have been popping today as ten chefs received the incredible news that they have made the National Chef of the Year final. Chefs made this discovery after receiving a bottle of Champagne Collet courtesy of Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

After making the top 40 in the competition last month, the chefs had to create an amuse-bouche or pre-dessert with the theme ‘A taste of summer’ using seasonal ingredients.

The chefs were asked to bring this to life with a story of a personal food hero such as an inspirational chef, family member, mentor or industry personality. A new group of judges marked this second-round stage with an overall score for both rounds created to find the top ten highest rated chefs.

This year’s finalists are:

Adam Fisher, head chef, Pennyhill Park Hotel

Cleverson Cordeiro, head chef, Frog by Adam Handling

Craig Edgell, head chef, Buoy and Oyster

Danny Young, head chef, The Torridon

Jethro Lawrence, development chef, Apetito

Lee Tyler, head chef, Meadowsweet

Matt Ramsdale, head chef, Northcote

Nick Edgar, head chef, Hambledon Vineyard

Orry Shand, executive chef, Entier Ltd

Matt Abé, chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay said:

“The forty semi-finalists didn’t make this an easy decision for us and there was a lot of deliberation to select just ten chefs, but I am confident we have an incredible level of talent cooking for us in the final. The second stage was really impressive with some great storytelling around the food. There’s going to be some amazing menus for us to taste in October and it’s now just about refining them so the dishes are as strong as they can be. This year, chefs have three hours to cook their full menus and I am looking forward to seeing what impact this has on the end result.”

Competition director and food innovation & sustainability director at Sodexo UK and Ireland, David Mulcahy added:

“Judging this competition gets harder each year as we continue to attract some of the best talent in the UK to enter. Now this judging stage is complete, we turn our attention to the mentor day where we’ll bring the finalists together to learn from our judges, sponsors and each other. This is such an important element of the process as this competition is about so much more than winning. It’s about building connections, raising profiles and growing as a chef both professionally and personally.”

In the final, the chefs will serve up their original menus from the online entry stage but are able to make small refinements to ensure that they make the best dishes possible on Tuesday, 8th October, 2024.