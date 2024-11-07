The 2025 Roux Scholarship Opens For Entries

Share Post Share Email

Two weeks after the biggest names in the UK hospitality industry paid tribute to The Roux Scholarship’s founders Michel and Albert Roux at a special celebration at The Dorchester Hotel in London, the Roux Family revealed the entry details of the 2025 competition.

UK-resident chefs, aged 22-29, are invited to create their own recipe using a range of ingredients as their first step to a potentially ‘life-changing’ experience. Entrants have until midnight on Monday 20th January 2025 to submit their recipes via the online application system.

Chairman Alain Roux said: “With this challenge, we’re celebrating the great British seaside with some superb yet affordable ingredients; all are highly versatile, seasonal and sustainable.

“The trick will be to carefully balance the delicate, distinct, clean flavours of the gurnard and mussels with the earthy, sweet parsnip and seemingly more exotic red dulse. We’re looking to be inspired and delighted by some delicious, creative dishes.”

The Roux Scholarship 2025 competition invites chefs to create a recipe for four people using the following ingredients and criteria:

Two whole dayboat Cornish red gurnards each weighing anywhere between 700g – 900g (maximum 1kg).

600g live St. Austell deep sea mussels

Some fresh (or dried) red dulse seaweed, together with two simple or composed garnishes/accompaniments.

One garnish/accompaniment must include parsnip and the other can be the chef’s choice. One of these can be served separately, if preferred.

A sauce must accompany the dish.

Chairman Michel Roux added: “Gurnard is such a wonderful fish to cook with. Its meaty, firm texture means it can handle bold flavours and different styles of cooking. Mussels, parsnips and red dulce open up a kaleidoscope of possibilities to accompany it.”

