Seventh Annual Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2024 Now Open

Riso Gallo’s UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2024 has officially opened for entries.

It is the seventh year of the competition, aimed at young chefs aged 17-23 years, who are either in education or starting out in their professional careers. Entries are open from 1st January until 31st March 2024.

Entrants are asked to produce, photograph and tell us why they selected their risotto dish, and those selected will be asked to attend a regional heat to produce their recipe.

Regional winners will have their dishes judged by professional chefs at the top of their game at the Grand Final in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 10th June, where the winner will be named the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2024.

The winner will receive an all expenses paid three day work experience with renowned judging chef Fabio Pisani and his team at the 2 Michelin starred Il Luogo Aimo e Nadia in Milan, Italy.

Emily Simkins won in 2023. She said: “This has been a phenomenal opportunity I will never forget. I’m so glad I could experience this so I have more of an idea of where I want to go in my career. To be able to work in such a prestigious restaurant at the age and level I am was incredible and one of the best opportunities I’ve had so far in my culinary journey.”

“Just a handful of things I learnt while working in Il Luogo Aimo e Nadia; lots of Italian pastry techniques, pasta making, breads, canapés and how to make the most amazing risotto, plus I even learnt a bit of Italian!

The runner up will win a stage at the Italian Embassy in London.

Regional heats will take place at:

Wales – ICC Newport – Welsh National Championships – 23rd January

NI & Ireland – IFEX 2024 – 5th March

Scotland – West Lothian College – 18th April

North East – Durham College – 19th April

North West – Trafford College, Manchester – 25th April

Midlands – Loughborough College – 26th April

South East – North Herts College – 2nd May

South West – Reading College – 3rd May

GRAND FINAL – The H Club, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London – 10th June 2024

The final judging panel will include; Danilo Cortellini, Consultant Chef, Jiri Dvorak, Head Chef at The Italian Embassy, Adriano Cavagnini, Executive Chef at the Bvlgari Hotel; Fabio Pisani from Il Luogo Aimo e Nadia in Milan; Davide Degiovanni Head Chef at 5 Hertford St, Francesco Dibenedetto, Chef de Cuisine Brooklands at the Peninsula Hotel, in London and food journalist Barney Desmazery.

Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK commented; “For over 167 years, Riso Gallo has supplied many of the top chefs across the world with Italian rice of the highest quality. We understand their passion and commitment to their craft, and the years of training they undertake. We launched this competition to help foster and reward the next generation, who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant, exciting risotto dish. Our UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year has gone from strength to strength each year.”