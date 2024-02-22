St Austell Brewery Teams Up With Chef Jack Stein For Special Beer Pairing Dinner

Share Tweet Share Email

St Austell Brewery is teaming up with renowned chef Jack Stein, Chef Director of Rick Stein Restaurants, to host an evening of delicious food complete with beer pairings.

The event, which has sold out in previous years, is back at The Cornish Arms in St Merryn – one of St Austell Brewery’s tenanted pubs run by the Rick Stein team.

The event which will celebrate Cornish food and beer is aptly being held on St Piran’s Day – Tuesday 5th March from 7pm.

An exclusive five-course menu has been created to complement St Austell Brewery’s finest brews. The origins and tasting notes of each beer pairing will be shared on the evening by Laura McKay, St Austell Brewery’s marketing and communications director and beer sommelier in training.

Speaking about the return of the event, Laura said: “I’m delighted to be back at the Cornish Arms to co-host this special dinner with Jack. It’s an evening of good food and beer, great conversation, and plenty of insights into the art of food and beer pairing.

Jack added: “Having grown up in Cornwall it’s really exciting to be continuing to work with one of the most successful and well-known brewers in the country.”